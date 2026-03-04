I’ve had a book contract, in some form, since I was 26 years old—that’s ten full years of selling my work to big mainstream publishers. I have been grateful for this. This summer, my eighth traditionally published book will come out (it’s called A Creative Compass: Finding Your Way to a Creative Life). After that, I’m taking a break from the traditional publishing world. I will be ‘out of contract’ as I have fulfilled 2 x two-book deals across fiction and nonfiction (and won’t be re-signing) and what that means is: freedom. It’s time to approach things differently. As another wise friend once told me: “Nothing changes if nothing changes.” Sometimes, a change is exactly what you need.

This decision to step back from traditional publishing has kept resurfacing—in this newsletter, in my writing groups. It had been building for years, but any time I got a sense that it wasn’t working for me, I pushed the thought back down. It also felt counterintuitive. Why would you ever leave the traditional publishing industry if you want to be taken seriously as a writer?

My burnout taught me so much, especially how to listen to my body and recognise both emotional and physical signals. The industry had not done anything wrong per se—it is how it is, and it works brilliantly for lots of authors, and of course the publishers!—but it dawned on me that the model itself was no longer working for me. (I’ve listed all the reasons, in more detail, below.) As a friend once shared, quoting her therapist: “What got you here, won’t get you there.”

Making big career choices based on gut feeling alone is often totally scary. (What if I regret it? What if I lose touch with all my brilliant previous editors? What if no one cares without the stamp of the ‘institutional prestige?’)

Well, firstly you can always change your mind. And secondly, I’ve been inspired by new trends, new opportunities, and the people and world around me. This is not a negative post, but a very positive one. I’m so excited about the future of authors, books, and writing. I’m the happiest and most creatively fulfilled I’ve ever been.

Author Chelsea Fagan, who is also the co-founder of The Finanical Diet, who I’ve followed since her Thought Catalog days (around 2010, I think), self-published her first novel A Perfect Vintage. She founded her own imprint, Orsay Press, and I believe she also worked with Gatekeeper Press, which offers a ‘full service’ for authors who are striking out on their own. In an interview with NetGalley, she said: “[I] really enjoyed the ability to have control over the creative and marketing decisions.” I watched all her YouTube videos about the process with great interest.

Inspired by people I admire like Chelsea, I struck up a relationship with Whitefox Publishing last year, who describe themselves as “a creative, collaborative agency” bringing your book to life. They say: “We are not a traditional publisher. Among other things, that means we don’t retain rights to your work or to your royalties. We are not bound by lengthy publishing schedules; instead, we will work around the timing that suits you.” The experience has been faultless. I cannot speak more highly of the care and attention I have received, every step of the way. The book they helped me produce, A Year of Nothing, has already outsold some of my other books. It was beautifully edited, by a fantastic freelance editor. It has my favourite jacket of all my books so far. (I also LOVE my jacket for A Creative Compass, we used the same excellent designer, Anna Morrison.)

A Year of Nothing was a successful experiment for me. I even made a really geeky powerpoint presentation. It has received great reviews everywhere from Bloomberg, to The Guardian, to Elizabeth Gilbert. Every time I promote the book, do an event, sign a copy—all the royalties go directly to me. It’s an amazing feeling. A feeling of equilibrium.

This Telegraph piece “No publisher, no problem” shows examples of how authors can have a bountiful writing career without a traditional publisher. (And this one: the authors who make millions through self-publishing.) I’m also inspired by Taylor Swift and the whole conversation around owning your own work (she spoke about it beautifully on New Heights podcast. She says she didn’t even buy it back for savvy business reasons necessarily, she just didn’t like the idea of someone else owning her poems, diary entries, photos etc.)

Authors and creators might have once done things for exposure and a stamp of approval—and now, it’s about ownership.

This might not feel like a big deal to some people reading this (so what? You’ll just release your writing, newsletters, and books in a different way! You’re lucky you can now do that!) Which is true. I am in a position where I can totally bet on myself. But it still feels a bit scary sometimes, and I still wanted to write about it—as it feels like a turning point, which I’m sure anyone who has sort of ‘changed careers’ or at least ‘changed lanes’ will often feel.

This feels like publishing 2.0: Authors investing in themselves. Authors getting a bigger piece of the pie.

For paid subs, here’s a bit more nitty gritty about my decision below, and sharing a few things I’ve learned from self-publishing A Year of Nothing — which to date, has sold enough copies to already have earned me back my initial investment (since publishing on 22nd January this year.) My top market is the US, and it was selected for The Observer Book Club and Happy Place Book Club—and will soon be launching in audiobook form :) More thoughts and practical tips below: