This is a free extract from A Year of Nothing published by the Pound Project — the sale period ends today! You can get yours here.

I had been wearing the same dark fleece for months without washing it. Every morning, I got up and put the same item of clothing on — a plain fleece — which was usually just discarded on the floor from the night before. No deodorant. Our local postman is young and good-looking and every time I answered the door bra-less with greasy hair I was mortified by how low my standards had become.

I’d text my sister making a joke out of it, but honestly: when was I going to feel well enough to be normal again? What happened to those days of putting on a nice outfit? It used to be a huge part of my enjoyment each morning. But I couldn’t face wearing anything other than my jogging bottoms.

I felt like I didn’t know who I was, so therefore I didn’t know what to wear. Our clothes reflect where we’re at; it’s so much deeper than just shallow pieces of material.

“Burn the fleece,” my sister said one day, visiting me, over a cup of tea.

“And wash your hair, too.”

My sister happened to be visiting London more frequently for work, travelling up from Bristol and staying in my spare room. I loved having her to stay, and I’ve always felt at times that she’s like a guardian angel to me, always there in my times of need. And now she was magically in my kitchen on the days I really needed her. On one of my lowest days, she came home from work and made me a cheesy pasta bake for me, reminding me of the hearty carb-based meals we used to eat after school.

She made it with the same comforting creamy sauce that made me feel twelve again.

People sometimes think she is the older sister, even though she is two and a half years younger, because she has her shit together in a way that I do not. She was the perfect person to be around while I still felt wobbly about everything.

One day, waking up feeling crap still, I noticed the fleece was gone. It was in the wash (I think my sister had put it there). I looked at all my clothes, none of which felt appealing. As an experiment, I felt compelled to put on the brightest item of clothing I own — a pair of rainbow dungarees. I wanted to see if it’d do anything. These dungarees are loud. Primary colours. I look like a children’s TV presenter in them. You cannot miss them. When I wear them out, people always assume I want to talk. That I might be a ‘big personality’ to be wearing such loud clothes amongst a sea of grey suits on the London Underground. People will chat to me on public transport, across the street. Kids will point at me and say “Mummy, look!”

Anyway, I put the dungarees on, and they couldn’t suit my mood any less. I still had an Eeyore cloud swirling above my head. That day I decided to book in a haircut, my grown out bob with split ends looked depressing.

I went to my local hairdresser, T, for a trim, wearing the dungarees. I walked in, and her eyes lit up.

“Well, well well, I was having a properly shit day, until now! You’ve cheered me right up with those dungas,” she said. “Love them.”

“You know what, I think I’ve cheered myself up too,” I said.

In that moment, I didn’t just realize the power of dopamine dressing, but also the power it had to affect other people. It’s like seeing a small dog on public transport, you can’t help but smile. I promised myself I would wear something fun every day for a few days, to see if the experiment continued to work, and it did. I bought a little figurine of Iris Apfel to put next to my bed, to remind me to have fun. Hey, like her, you never know, you might even live until you’re 102. Clothes matter. Clothes are fun, they give you life.

In one key coaching module in the Martha Beck training course I took a few years ago, she talks about something she calls ‘the change cycle’. All humans go through it. We change constantly. According to Beck, there are ‘four squares’ that we go through when we go through a big life changing event like a marriage, divorce, redundancy, major birthday, it can be big or small.

— In square one, we melt down into gloop.

— In square two, we start dreaming again and you usually make an external change (feng shui your bedroom, get a hair cut etc.)

— In square three, you put things into action. You get steadier.

— In square four, you’re flying again. You have wings. You’re a butterfly again.

I was clearly in square two, the haircut gave it away. Deep down, I was starting to dream of a brighter future with bright colours and a fresh hair style.

This was promising. I was changing a few things externally. Coco Chanel once, supposedly, said: “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.”

My wardrobe had reflected two sides of my working life: either I had very fancy clothes (proper dresses for public events) or frayed jogging bottoms that I sat and wrote at home in. This reflected my schedule as a public writer.

Either working like a little hermit, and on a stage in front of an audience. Two extremes. Where was the middle ground? Where was I?

My friend C sends me links all the time to clothes I might like.

“This is so YOU” she would say, sending me a colourful dress or a jazzy jumper. If something is so ‘me’ then I must have a ‘me’ and a self. I just needed to find her again.

Slowly as the year went on the and the Summer months added some sunlight, I was moving into square four, finding myself again, and I decided to sell practically all my clothes. I became obsessed with Vinted, an online second-hand marketplace. I sold off all old clothes that reminded me of my old life, gave a portion to charity, and bought the brightest jumpers I could find. I loved the experience: not only was I buying second-hand and buying things that felt fun, typing in keywords such as “rainbow vest” or “chunky brogue” or “fun pop socks”.

No fast fashion or big retailers in sight. When the parcels arrived, they were wrapped nicely and smelled nice. I felt like I was receiving gifts, even though I had paid for them. The sellers left me notes along with the items, one woman told me that the jumper I’d bought was the one she got engaged in. Another said she will miss the dress she sold as it felt like a happy good luck charm, she nailed a big job interview in it. Another woman said the shoes are her favourite but due to a foot injury she can’t wear them anymore, but she was glad it was going to a good home. These weren’t just items of clothing in a shop, but items that had already had impacted their life.

Does dopamine dressing really work? Can clothes actually give you a boost?

According to Shakaila Forbes-Bell (a fashion psychologist), it’s less about statistics but more about our own personal associations. She said, speaking in an interview to Harper’s Bazaar: “When we wear [certain] clothes, the associations have the power to change the way we feel and even change the way we act. So, for example, if you associate a yellow jumper with happiness, then you will embody that feeling of happiness when you wear it.”

Perhaps this was what was happening with my dungarees - they suddenly represented a choice, I was choosing to have a good day over a bad one. I was making my own associations. During my year of nothing, it was the most obvious things that I needed to remind myself of.

Being aware of the change cycle helped me enormously. There is nothing necessarily ‘wrong’ with you when you’re unable to live your ‘best life’ or have boundless energy. Sometimes, you are in the in-between. When we don’t know who we are, we don’t know what to wear. We are simply in square one, what Martha calls ‘bug soup’. We are just the caterpillar melted down, on the way to being a butterfly again. Eventually I found a new groove, I had changed. I was like a Pokemon, evolving. I was Emma 2.0, with a brand new wardrobe.

This is a free extract from A Year of Nothing published by the Pound Project — the sale period ends today! You can get yours here.