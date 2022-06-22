Why we’re making female friends online more than ever
The Bumble BFF app saw a 44% rise in women searching for new female friends in the first three months of last year.
What is a ‘real’ friend anyway? By Claire Cohen
Making friends online is something we’ve been dabbling with for years — whether AOL or MSN messenger was your original chat room of choice.
But when I began interviewing women for my book, I was surprised at just how many had started to form new friendships over social media, or via apps, in the wake of the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Hyphen by Emma Gannon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.