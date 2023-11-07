Substack has quite frankly changed my life. One day I will personally look back at this moment in time as a totally revolutionary moment for writers. We get to connect with our readers directly, grow a community without restrictive word counts or social media lurkers, we get paid for our words in an industry that often treats writers as side-characters, throwing crumbs. Substack has given writers a platform in which they can make their own big beautiful cake and share it with others. No more crumbs.

The Bookseller recently wrote about how literary editors are looking for the new “Book Twitter" mumbling something about an app called Blue Sky. A research-based FT piece said “the age of deep reading is over” which suggests that we are skimming, scanning, scrolling. The data may point that way, but surely we don’t necessarily want to skim and scroll; it’s just that we live in an endless cesspit of three-second videos. There is clearly an appetite for more long-form reading, and an attention span can magically appear (at least for me) once I am actually interested and engaged in something. I wonder whether the treasure trove that is Substack hasn’t been discovered more widely yet. It is a magical wonderland of writers and readers. From Margaret Atwood to George Saunders to Roxane Gay to Stephanie Danler. Are we really a nation of scrollers and skimmers, or have we just been in a drought for too long? I think — I hope— we are wanting substance again.

Anyway, to celebrate 2,000 amazing Hyphen paying members, I wanted to organise a giveaway to treat one lucky winner to a beautiful two-night stay in a delightful writer’s hut in Blackdown Hills in Somerset called Dimpsey Yonder Shepherd Hut*. Huge thank you to Emma, the owner who lives on the Blackdown Hills farm and subscribes to The Hyphen, who reached out about this wonderful opportunity! This is a family-run company that has won many small business awards for good reason.

*Apologies if you are not based in the UK btw — as an apology for not being able to enter (unless you fly to the UK which is unlikely!) you can still enter the competition and be in for the chance of winning the back up prize of £100 worth of Waterstones vouchers. Please mention where you are based in the comments when you enter the competition. To enter: write a comment below and share why you would love to get away for the weekend.

Dimpsey Yonder Views ✨ Credit: Ben Carpenter Photography

What’s involved?

— this complimentary prize is an off-peak two night break in Dimpsey Yonder Shepherd Hut – worth a total of £550.

— a 5* private getaway location with en-suite facilities and a full-sized luxury double bed

— perfect place to relax or write

— wood-fired hot-tubs / outdoor copper bath

— outdoor pizza oven and available “extras” to purchase including pizza ingredients!

— nearby walks and pubs and day trip ideas (more info here.)

— a firm Dimpsey pub favourite is The Candlelight Inn which is nearby

— Lyme Regis and the Jurassic Coast just 30 minutes drive away

— You can find out more about the huts here and more about the Dimpsey owners here.

To enter: simply write a comment below telling us why you would love to get away for the weekend.

I’ll pick a winner (at random, using an online generator) in a couple of weeks.

Good luck — and thank you for being here! xo

