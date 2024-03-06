how i felt doing my edits this week

Last night I went along to the book launch for Tamu Thomas’s new book Women Who Work Too Much. It was fun to put a dress on mid-week and actually leave the house. Tamu was interviewed about toxic productivity and reconnecting with Mother Earth. The audience clapped and snapped their fingers as she read passages from the book. The room was fizzing with energy.

The book itself is a glorious wake-up call, written from the perspective of a somatic coach, with similar themes to The Success Myth. I love having it on my bookshelf. It’s one of those books that feels powerful with its dark glossy cover and empowering because Tamu also lets you into her own personal transformational story, on how she learned to be vulnerable, listen to her body and thrive. It’s full of brilliant insights. Here are some of my favourite bits I highlighted: listening to hip-hop boosts wellbeing and reduces stress; the phrase ‘human resources’ is grim, we have more than one nervous system, and the importance of having a healthy ‘self-concept’ or self-perception. A favourite quote from the night: “your energy levels are like a credit card; it has a limit, not a target.”

I also love this line from the introduction of the book:

“From the towering baobab tree to the majestic elephant, the delicate daisy to the newborn’s first breath, we’re all wondrous creations shaped by evolution and experience. [..] We’ve forgotten that we are living, breathing, beautiful, sophisticated organisms with legitimate needs.”

It genuinely excites me that there is a new wider trend happening — one where we slow down, take a step back, build more self-awareness, build better boundaries and enjoy our lives, rather than constantly squeezing ourselves dry (or allowing others to squeeze us dry).

Now, on the topic of work and honouring our limitations; it’s time for some honest Substack real talk!