Today’s guest column is from Ruby Warrington, author of multiple books and creator of the term ‘Sober Curious’ with a book and podcast of the same name (which you know I’m a fan of). She has over 20+ years’ experience as a lifestyle journalist and editor, plus the founder of self-publishing incubator Numinous Books (if you’re interested in getting her help on your book, you’ll find more info here.) I really enjoyed her new book Women Without Kids which is out this week. (As you know, I’ve written myself on the topic via my debut novel Olive, and since it came out I’ve so enjoyed meeting other child-free-by-choice women, Ruby included.)

“Your career won’t love you when you’re old.” It’s one of the lines that is trotted out in response to any woman who is actively pursuing her career while putting any plans to start a family on hold. Only slightly less fear-mongering than the question of who will look after you when you’re ancient. The implication is that the decision to prioritise work over motherhood is somehow misguided.

But this thinking is both small-minded and outdated. For starters, as somebody who has worked to support myself from age 18, my answer to the latter has always seemed obvious to me. Who will look after me? I will. Granted, it is only at age 46 that I’ve been able to start my own private pension. But as I navigate the waters of midlife, making plans for my own retirement has become a priority for me—something that was not even an option for previous generations of women.

I’ve also been fortunate enough to pursue a career that is meaningful to me, and where I get to use my innate gifts. A privilege that has equally been made available to me by decades of feminist fight. And I am happy to report that writing my own books and helping other people write theirs brings me the same sense of fulfilment that I suspect other women find in motherhood. If this statement seems overblown, then please hear me out.