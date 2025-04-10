This year, for me, is all about connection and community over and above everything else. I’ve decided, instead of a traditional launch party, to host a special dinner for my Substack readers to celebrate my new novel Table For One!

I’ve partnered with the brilliant brains behind HER TABLE: a community event series founded by two friends of 20+ years, Emily and Ella, who bonded over their love of food, hosting and bringing people together. Their aim is to enjoy delicious seasonal food and thoughtful conversations, share networks and build an inclusive, uplifting and supportive community. Sounds delightful, right?

Table For One celebrates solitude and breaking free from the ‘shoulds’ of life, and it also celebrates unexpected friendship and community—what better way to celebrate than to gather some like-minded peeps around a table?

You’re invited…

What are the details? I’m throwing a special dinner event in London, for 40 people, to celebrate The Hyphen readership and my new novel! First come first served.

Where? We’re keeping the exact venue private for now (for planning purposes, the dinner will be in North London, N1.) Once your ticket is purchased, the team will be in touch with the exact venue address and full postcode.

When? Thursday 15th May, 6PM — 9PM. (Me and my friends call this an early ‘granny dinner’ for those who like a good night’s sleep!)

Who? Hosted by me & the wonderful hosts at Her Table! Plus a very special foodie guest for a short pre-dinner Q&A.

How much? £75. For the price of the ticket, you’ll receive:

— a beautiful three-course dinner using ethical suppliers

— a pre-dinner Q&A between me (Emma) and a special guest!

— all drinks — including a welcome drink, selection of table wine & alcohol free alternatives

— bespoke menu based on seasonality

— a complimentary signed copy of TABLE FOR ONE to take home :)

PS. We aren’t making a profit from this event, every penny is going towards the food, drink, chefs and front-of-house staff. The Hyphen is funding the venue + free copies of Table For One :)

Ticket link (and password) for paid subscribers below…