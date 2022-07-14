The ridiculous emotional turmoil of discovering you’ve been unfollowed, by Anna Lind Thomas

I’d just given birth when I discovered I’d been unfollowed. Lucy slept in my arms, I was delirious and too hyped to sleep. Naturally, I was eager to see how my birth announcement on social media was performing. Everyone knows fresh babies are social media jackpots—even Steve, the guy you haven’t spoken to since college, will slap a like on it. It’s all quite satisfying, really.

Yet, as I scrolled through all the hearts, something felt curious. Years ago, I became acquaintances with a group of women at a conference. They were the generous type one could rely on for social charity, like your one aunt who’ll tap a like on literally everything you post. Yet, only one of them, Sarah, gave me the classic “Congrats!” in the comments. Where were the others?

I had a weird interaction with one of them months prior and she, along with the rest, slowly stopped engaging with me. But wouldn’t a picture of a newborn baby soften even the hardest of hearts? I searched her name. Big mistake. Slap! Right across the face. I’d been unfriended.