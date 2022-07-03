Happy Sunday! This week, I interviewed Fran Lebowitz and wrote a little post about it here; it was an amazing experience, what an icon. If you haven’t already binged Pretend It’s A City, I highly recommend watching it — it is refreshing, funny and a smart nostalgic love letter to New York in Fran’s signature humorous opinionated style. I also wrote about the news that a Sheffield uni is suspending their English Lit degree; and of course I had to say something about the right to not have children following the awful news about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Hope you enjoy these reads and the book and podcast recommendations linked below too, and as ever, would love to hear your recommendations in the comments! xo