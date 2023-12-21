Over the last few weeks, friends have been sliding into my Whatsapp/DMs asking me for retreat suggestions. Places to getaway, have down-time, journal, be creative, escape from the stresses of life and work. So, I thought I’d share some of those suggestions with you in case you’re curious. Although I haven’t been on all of them, this is my official wish list of 18 incredible places that foster creativity and down-time.

I was lucky enough to go on two retreats this year: both very different. A food/fitness-focused one in Sencelles, Mallorca and a more spiritually-based one in Gaucin, Spain (links to the articles/details below).

My mind has definitely been opened to the world of retreats lately (having hosted my first day retreat in November with Ease Retreats and hoping to do more in 2024). There is a big demand for them; so many of us want to get offline, meet people IRL, be ourselves in a safe space, learn something new or finish a project. There is big ‘caterpillar into butterfly’ energy all around right now.

With the New Year approaching I’m fantasising about travel; January is usually my brainstorming month. I like to just sit in daydream world, planning and plotting for what the year could bring, with all its wide-open possibilities. Ideas scribbled on a napkin.

There are so many retreats to pick from! So, I have crowd-sourced via recommendations some marvellous retreats all around the world (from Yorkshire to Jamaica). Please feel free to add any suggestions in the comments, too.

Hope you enjoy checking out this inspiring list of places <3