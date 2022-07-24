Happy Sunday! This week I published an interview I did in 2019 with New York Times bestselling climate journalist David Wallace-Wells — his book UnInhabitable Earth blew my mind, it’s quite intense, but I felt grateful to him for spelling out the facts. I also published a conversation with the brilliant Matt Bell about his book on novel-writing. I so enjoyed reading your bits of memorable advice on this week’s thread, thanks so much for sharing :) I’ve made note of so many of them. Hope you enjoy all the recommendations below! It’s a packed one this week! xo