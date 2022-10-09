Happy Sunday everyone! Some things that have gone live on The Hyphen lately: a new guest column on the importance (and humour) of Muslim Tiktok, written by journalist Anmol Irfan. I also celebrated six months on Substack and wrote about it here — THANK YOU for being a part of this community, I have found this platform to be an utter joy. I love it and love writing for you. ps the next Hyphen Book Clinic is coming to your inboxes on Tuesday! I also answered your questions on writing, on first drafts, criticism, and finding people who believe in you. Hope you enjoy!

Sending love & take care xo

(I feel the need to include this caveat moving forward — as I’m trying to push myself to read a diverse range of writing to broaden what I consume — any links I share in my Sunday Scroll emails are ‘things I’ve read’ which doesn’t necessarily always mean ‘things I endorse’.) Here’s what I’ve been reading: