Happy Sunday!

I loved our book gifts thread, almost 100 comments of brilliant booky suggestions. I bought David Lynch’s book on creativity off the back of a reco there so thank you for that :) Also congrats to Kirsten for winning a proof copy of The Success Myth, chosen at random. Hurrah.

This week on The Hyphen, we discussed how we’d spend our last 24 hours on earth, how I made Internet Writing my job again, and also why I’ve invested money back into Substack.

Hope you enjoy the links today xo

— The End of Brand 'Me'

— My Marriage Was Never the Same After That

— Hugh Grant & failed conversations

— Apple Is an Ad Company Now

— How to Quit Just About Anything

— The love-hate phenomenon of A Little Life

— Has the Internet Reached Peak Clickability?

— What it’s really like to be Black and work in fashion

— 12 Rules for getting your first book published

— Is Working From Home Really Working?

— The Many Facets of Paris Hilton

— Perfect Thank You Notes: Heartfelt And Handwritten

— Please Invite Me to Your Party

— How to Escape ‘Faux Self-Care’

— Envy, the Happiness Killer

— Why Walking Helps Us Think

— Is Harry Styles a Movie Star?

— Meet the people who changed course in midlife

— ‘No one ever tells you how to deal with fame’