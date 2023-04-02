#33 Your Slow Sunday Scroll ☕️
Parties, thank you notes, faux-self care and Harry Styles
Happy Sunday!
I loved our book gifts thread, almost 100 comments of brilliant booky suggestions. I bought David Lynch’s book on creativity off the back of a reco there so thank you for that :) Also congrats to Kirsten for winning a proof copy of The Success Myth, chosen at random. Hurrah.
This week on The Hyphen, we discussed how we’d spend our last 24 hours on earth, how I made Internet Writing my job again, and also why I’ve invested money back into Substack.
Hope you enjoy the links today xo
— The End of Brand 'Me'
— My Marriage Was Never the Same After That
— Hugh Grant & failed conversations
— Apple Is an Ad Company Now
— How to Quit Just About Anything
— The love-hate phenomenon of A Little Life
— Has the Internet Reached Peak Clickability?
— What it’s really like to be Black and work in fashion
— 12 Rules for getting your first book published
— Is Working From Home Really Working?
— The Many Facets of Paris Hilton
— Perfect Thank You Notes: Heartfelt And Handwritten
— Please Invite Me to Your Party
— How to Escape ‘Faux Self-Care’
— Envy, the Happiness Killer
— Why Walking Helps Us Think
— Is Harry Styles a Movie Star?
— Meet the people who changed course in midlife
— ‘No one ever tells you how to deal with fame’