As teacher Byron Katie puts it, we are all at “Earth school”. For me, 2023 consisted of a long bout of medically diagnosed burnout, a newly published book unpicking success, giving up alcohol, a changing career, a new business, evolving friendships, loss and a lot of soul-searching.

All this to say, I’ve been digesting and assimilating it all. I thought I would share my own personal lightbulb moments from this year in list form, in case anything resonates with you.