Happy bank holiday weekend if you are in the UK. The sun is out in London and I’m hosting a barbecue tomorrow — have ordered a lot of fresh fruit and veggie sausages and alcohol-free beers (can you tell I’ve just returned from a wellbeing retreat?) Wonder how long my ~mindful~ choices will last? [Yawn]. Jokes aside I am genuinely trying to maintain some of the zen-like vibes I’ve brought home with me after escaping from real life for a bit. I’m writing all about my experience soon so watch this space. It was not how I imagined and I met some really extraordinary women who I’d never have met otherwise, which was nice.

In case you missed it, I wrote recently about my nine months training to be a coach here including a breakdown of the main things I learned. I also recently shared an interview all about what my literary agent is currently reading which includes a variety of solid book recos.

Hope you enjoy the links today xo

(For any new subscribers to the Hyphen, hello, welcome! This is my Sunday Scroll instalment that I send out every two weeks with links, book recommendations, podcasts and bits and bobs I’ve enjoyed lately. Upgrade to membership, at £1.50 a week, to read all the links below and receive every other week.)

