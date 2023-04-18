Hi! Usually these weekly threads are for members of The Hyphen only (I just hit 1,000 paying members! This community is such a joy!) — but today I’m opening it up to everyone for fun.
Ask me anything you like. I will answer as much as I can. About Substack, writing as a career, any of my books i.e. The Success Myth, life, writing fiction, creativity, burnout, hobbies, solo travel, inspirations, any niche curiosities/nosy things? Here’s the open forum to ask it. It can be a question for me, or a question in general as I’m sure other people will jump in — you lovely subscribers of this newsletter are a very clever bunch.
(One rule: keep it clean, friendly, and please don’t use this as a forum to pitch your work stuff, we can do another thread on that another day.)
Let’s chat! Ask away! xo
Hi Emma. Hope you're having a great week and congratulations on 1k subscribers!
Can I ask about your investment in Substack? I need to confirm mine very soon and felt compelled to invest for similar reasons to you. But I feel I need to do some thinking about reflection around its position on free speech rules/ moderation/ removing hateful content etc. I wondered if Substack's stance and action or lack or to safeguard people has impacted your decision to invest at all? Thanks! Janelle
Hi Emma,
I recently made the decision to switch on paid subscriptions for my newsletter (yesterday in fact) very much encouraged by your own comments that the journalism jobs you were leaving behind weren't fulfilling in the same way that writing for yourself here on Substack could be. That makes perfect sense to me and I feel like I've made the decision to stop daydreaming about working for another publication (I had column/journalism fantasies alongside my day job, which is writing fiction (and running a bookshop)) and start tending to my own space that I'm creating here. I guess my question is how important do you think the formal aspects of a successful Substack career are. Just to clarify I don't mean career in the sense it brings in a full time wage, but continues to grow an audience. My feelings are that if I start laying down rules about what I can post and when, I'm putting the same restrictions on myself that writing for someone else would incur and it's the sense of freedom and variety in my Substacks that my readers are responding to so far. If I want to make (smallish, realistic) moves to make Substack part of my long-term plan, should I conform to the general advice of thinking about it more like a business with a recognisable schedule?
Thanks so much and apologies for any typos, I'm writing this from my phone. Which I hate. Ugh.
Katie
(This is how I told my readers I was switching to paid
https://katieclapham.substack.com/p/your-scheduled-meeting-starts-now
So you can see I haven't made any promises yet !!)
Hi Emma - Congrats on reaching 1K paying members! I'd love to know how you handled rejection early in your writing career. As an artist I'm well used to it, but occasionally it prompts a full on existential crisis (ha!)
Hi Emma, congrats on your milestone! I'm looking forward to reading The Success Myth, as someone who chased success and felt like a failure for so long. I finally found some when I stopped looking for it, but it is an ongoing journey. I feel like it's so much easier to detach from needing success once you actually have it though, because the desperation is often just a need for basic security. Success = being able to pay our bills. What do you think? Is it still a myth is people are trying to get to a level of success simply where they don't have to stress and worry so much?
Hi Emma, this is fun! What is your biggest learning from your experience writing non-fiction books?
Hey Emma, here’s a random question that popped into my head - have you ever tried or do you like doing any crafty activities like knitting or crochet? If so what’s been your experience of those? X
Hey Emma, I have a really solid idea for a Substack that I’ll be launching soon. But I’m literally starting from zero followers. I fon’t have a social media followers. How do you grow on just Substack? I don’t really get how it works.
Also, I plan to post twice a month because that’s the most realistic number for me to be consistent.
It’s working now!! (Re note this morning) yay! Will pop back later with a question for you about your new book Emma! Thanks for your generosity here as always. ✨🗝️
Thanks Emma! What are your favourite hotels/libraries/cafes etc for writing? I’ve deadlines looming. In need of some place based inspiration!
Hi Emma, Thank you for offering this space, that is so kind. I am currently in the - what I call - ‘pre-success state’ (I wrote about it here https://themuseletter.substack.com/p/i-often-wonder-why-im-not-there-yet) so sort of getting by with my writing but really making ends meet here. And I was wondering what you’d recommend in stepping up? If you have some advice for someone who has been doing this for 5+ years now and how to keep growing? I do have a great community but it feels like there’s this glass ceiling and I don’t know how to push through it. Have you felt this way at some point? What did you do? Any words of wisdom would be greatly appreciated x
Recently subscribed, have been thinking about it for an age - knew I would love it! My question is: how much sleep do you get and do you have a sleep ritual? 🙏🏻
Emma, congrats on reaching 1000 paid subscribers – that's awesome! I'm curious to know: how did you begin to build a community here? How did you encourage conversation? I'd love to cultivate an engaged community, but am struggling with this. I invite people to comment on the pieces I send out (I write travel-related newsletters - mostly about interesting people and places), but I don't get much interaction from this. What do you suggest as a good starting point or strategy?
