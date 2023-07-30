Hi all, happy Sunday!

Back again with some interesting links below for you to read at your leisure.

And, in case you missed it, I have recently published a brilliant guest article (by The Guardian’s Paula Cocozza) on how to be creative (when you have no time) and I had some stuff to say about Barbie (quelle surprise.)

Event klaxon 🔊: Are you London-based and fancy a chance to hear about writing, making a living on Substack and The Success Myth? I’m doing an event next week on Thursday 3rd of August with Books That Matter (you might recognise the founder Molly from her appearance on Dragon’s Den — it is a popular online book subscription service.) The event location is Holborn in London and there are a few tickets left. You’ll get a book with your ticket from The Gilded Acorn bookshop, an independent bookshop since 1994. Looking forward to seeing some of you there!

You can get your tickets > here <

— The cult of Normal People

— The world’s last internet cafes

— Why you don’t need to ‘fix it’

— Where to start with: Haruki Murakami

— Sinead O’Connor Remembers Things Differently

— How to explore creative grief

— Ann Patchett on finding happiness

— The search for extraterrestrial life

— Gen Z is embracing ‘lazy girl jobs’

— The fertility-anxious generation

—‘I’m 90. Writing is what gets me up in the morning’

— The Best Advice I've Ever Heard

— I travelled across America to discover my mother’s secrets

— Solo travel: Why more people are doing it

— I went on the Chris Evan’s show to talk about The Success Myth which was really fun — Tom Allen is so lovely. Look at those post-it notes, a sign of a well-worn book!!!

— I’m loving the new podcast from author Clover Stroud called Tiny Acts of Bravery, she’s had some fab guests (Helen Bonham Carter & David Baddiel) and they are talking about being braver in everyday life and what this looks like.

— I am listening to the brilliant “Who Shat On The Floor At My Wedding” — a comedy podcast in the style of a true-crime pod (they are calling it a ‘poo-dunnit’.) I don’t know about you, but I definitely needed some ridiculous lols in my ears this week. I’ve been that person giggling to myself on the tube all week.

— An interesting conversation with Cory Doctorow, a digital pioneer on why all platforms go bad, and why the Internet seems to be getting worse.