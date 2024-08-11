Hi all, happy Sunday! I’ve been self-employed for eight years now and it’s the same every year: August is kind of a non-month for work. (For me—I know for other people things tend to kick off at different times in the year.) So instead, I dip out, enjoy the quiet, reflect and plan for September instead. If I do send any emails in August, I usually get lots of out of office messages back. Just last week, I received:

“OOO. On a beach and my phone is probably covered in sand.”

“Alexa: play Holiday by Madonna” - BRB x

This gif of Kris Jenner on a zip wire, waving ‘bye’!

What’s your go-to OOO message? Mine’s pretty simple tbh and doesn’t involve gifs. Typing this reminds me of the time I met the absolute legend Michael Rosen, author of childhood classic We’re Going on a Bear Hunt. I was invited onto BBC Radio 4 with him years ago for a programme all about email sign-offs. He is such a broadcasting pro, so welcoming and kind. We dissected our favourites and the ones that made us cringe. I remember us agreeing that ‘warm wishes’ always sounds a bit weird, and if I remember correctly he didn’t like it much when people said “apols” instead of “apologies.”

This week, I became an auntie again :) I feel so lucky. Every time I meet a new baby who is going to be a key presence in my life, I feel solid in my role as an auntie: a helper, a support, a phone call away, someone who can buy some fun gifts or books (We’re Going on a Bear Hunt!). I am a very happy member of the auntie club. Maybe I need that on a T-shirt.

Coincidentally, I wrote my first piece for Oprah magazine this week, which was exciting and it was on the theme of being child-free by choice. It’s not necessarily something I want to ‘categorize’ myself as being, or write about too much more. I don’t really feel ~defined~ by it as such. But when the team at Oprah Daily asks, Oprah gets.

So I’m trying to enjoy this slow month without feeling guilty. I’m taking inspiration from my own book A Year Of Nothing (BBC Culture did a great piece about it this week which was exciting! And the book is back on sale in November.) This month, I don’t have tons of plans. I’m looking forward to staying at the Bristol Lido Townhouse soon for a little mini break and to visit family, having a Reiki session with someone in my area, keeping my fitness up (with my skipping rope!) and gently working on the outlines of a new book.

Work and momentum kicks up a gear again in September (thank you all of you who responded to this Thread asking for questions — it will help me plan articles/themes for the second half of the year). I always enjoy joining in with all the back-to-school energy. New notepad, new pen.

I did ponder whether I should pause my Substack for August too, but this is one thing I genuinely love doing, that doesn’t feel like hard ‘work’ even though it is, at times. I just love this platform, both as a reader and a writer, and it’s been fun tinkering about and chatting to you all. Hope you’re enjoying your Summer, wherever you are! XOXO

In case you missed it:

— My creativity retreat in November with Ease Retreats is now sold out, hurrah! However, we’ve had one cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances and the venue has opened up a very special new extra room for us, to our delight! So if you’re interested in joining my creativity retreat in beautiful autumnal Wales this November with some welcoming like-minded women, drop the lovely Tanya at hello@easeretreats.com a line.

one of the tranquil rooms with a stunning view; and the table we’ll sit at and discuss creativity and unblocking ideas

— My 2025 creative retreat in Tuscany is 60% sold out! More info below, if interested, it’s going to be amazing, I cannot wait. Book directly here.

— Folkestone Book Festival: If you or you know anyone who lives in Folkestone, come along to my book event! Looking forward to it. Few tickets left here.

— New York Times bestselling cookbook writer Meera Sodha recommended The Success Myth in Good Housekeeping magazine as one of the books that got her through a bad time. Truly honoured by this.

Now for your reads and recommendations of the week: Your Slow Sunday Scroll ✨

I love pulling these round-ups together for you. Below are lots of juicy links: an interview about friendship & aging that I got so much wisdom from; a load of smart reads (both books and articles) and my favourite pair of leopard print trousers. And more!