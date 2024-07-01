I love attending retreats as a guest and I also love hosting them. It’s all one big flow. Creativity in, creativity out. I am a student and I am a teacher. As I get older, I find myself choosing to teach in intimate settings over and above speaking on a big stage. Retreats are where real conversations happen and stories can be shared.

As a published author of almost ten years, I am constantly reminded of the importance of spending time away from my desk— to get the creativity flowing, to meet like-minded people and experience new scenery to awaken the senses. I'm currently working on my eighth book (what?) and I feel incredibly lucky that I’m at a point in my life where I can start dedicating more time to teaching (and do so in some incredible locations). Most recently I spoke to a brilliant memoir group at the iconic Arvon centre in the Shropshire hills and last year I taught my creative unblocking class to a group of amazing women with Ease Retreats in Oxfordshire. (One room happens to be available for November's retreat in Wales, btw!)

So, some exciting news! I’m excited to share with you that I’ve confirmed the details and location for my 2025 creative unblocking retreat in one of the world's most idyllic settings, beautiful Tuscany in Italy..