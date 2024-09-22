If you are new around here — welcome to The Hyphen! I send out a 'Sunday Scroll’ email every other weekend and it’s full of things I’m reading, loving, inspired by. It’s only available to paid subscribers as it takes me quite a while to pull everything together. For just £1.30p a week (if you subscribe annually, you can read everything behind the paywall!) All the best bits. :)

It’s my favourite season of the whole year and I’m VERY happy about it. The knitwear, soy candles and blankets are happening; the Oscar-contender films are coming out soon — cosy season is upon us.

I’m not a Summer girlie. I am not the target market for ‘Brat Summer’ or Aperol Spritz or group bikini pics. I would rather sit by a log fire in a pub with books and friendly dogs or than go to a hot island. I prefer cold water swimming than frying myself on the beach. I love a peaceful swim at my local Lido at 8pm during the Autumn/Winter months, much more so than the hot days when the queues go round the block (which I avoid.)

I find Summer kind of overwhelming. The big collective scramble to desperately to have ‘the best time ever’. The constant need to Enjoy The Weather at all times. Instagram becomes full of rosé and boats and sunglasses and bumbags. It all feels too busy, too saturated, too many crowds everywhere. I promise I’m not a grump. I love the colours of Summer: bright blue skies, the yellow of daffodils and sunflowers, the purple verbena.

But you’ll always find me in the shade.

"I don’t love summer. I don’t love gatherings or sunlight or the beach. But I really really love being alive." — Lena Dunham

The weather can truly affect people’s moods. We know this. Sunlight boosts serotonin and many people can feel sluggish in the colder months — which is why I often feel like an alien admitting this love of rain and cold. My serotonin levels go through the roof at the mere sight of a trench coat or an orange leaf or a thick sock.

Last weekend I visited the Isle of Wight with my husband. It rained all weekend and we had the best time. We drove around the island in our little (borrowed) car with the rain pitter-pattering against the windows, listening to the radio and I got to wear a big knitted jumper, and then when the sun did peak through, it was cold crisp blue skies, not too hot. We sipped hot chocolate in a National Trust café in a little hut on a hill that used to be an old look-out post. It was grey, and it was perfect.

"I love a rainy day. Because, ya know? Sunny days? There's too much expectation." — Oprah

If you are keen to visit the Isle of Wight (come rain or shine), here are some favourite things we got up to:

