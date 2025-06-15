I spent the weekend getting my home back in order. After six weeks of travelling around the UK promoting my new book, everything on the domestic front had fallen into chaos. Shoes jumbled by the door. Clothes strewn across the bedroom. An overflowing recycling bin. Squashed sofa cushions. Far too many mugs by the sink. Over the next six weeks, I’m shifting focus to home life: catching up with friends, tending to the garden, and giving everything a proper clean so it all feels fresh and renewed again. Oh, and attending a writing retreat in the Cotswolds.

Things have been happening lately. My life has taken on the same whirlwind energy that I felt back in 2022—when I got married, moved house, wrote The Success Myth (and then began to unravel) in the space of a few months. Life has felt chaotic and fast-paced again. I picture planets spinning, colliding, zipping through space. In short: movement. But this time, I’m not unraveling! This time, I’m actually enjoying it all. I have tools, boundaries, a writing community and I know myself so much better.

I went out three nights this week (normally this is a big no-no.) But I wanted to do it all: a Substack garden party on Tuesday, I hosted a workshop with Jess Pan at the Women’s Prize Live on Wednesday (and in the evening watched on-stage readings by the brilliant shortlist) and Thursday it was the Women’s Prize summer party. (I feel like Craig David singing ‘7 Days’.) It was such an honour to witness the winners Rachel Clarke and Yael van der Wouden receive their awards and deliver incredible speeches! I met my literary icon Miranda July ! I celebrated with my agent. I toasted with fellow authors in their gladrags. I wore an amazing shimmering gold dress.

gold dress. Ps. I wrote a piece for Stylist magazine about my experience being a judge for the non-fiction Women’s Prize this year. It’s been an unforgettable experience, and I found new friends in my fellow judges.

I attended SXSW London and interviewed Substack’s co-founder Hamish McKenzie on the main stage and really enjoyed asking lots of juicy questions about the platform. I will do a write-up soon so I can share some useful bits with you.

As mentioned, I’ve wrapped my book tour for my second novel, Table For One. I am having conversations about the TV rights. I announced the American edition — with a brand new cover! I love it—to me, it looks like a quirky New Yorker cover.

And: it’s my birthday tomorrow. I will be thirty-six. I wrote a piece (below) about all the things I know about myself up until now (I recommend you do your own list, it’s fun!):

It’s been a whirlwind, and: I didn’t burn out! This feels like a victory in itself.

One of my favorite tarot cards shows a woman holding a wand—or maybe a lightsaber—rooted in the earth and stretching to the sky. She is finally learning how to use her powers.

I have three Table For One book events left this year— (US dates to be announced)!

PS. Thank you so much to BBC Culture who wrote a beautiful piece about celebrating solitude and gave Table For One a big shout out!

