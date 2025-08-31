The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

11 Comments

User's avatar
Hannah Ashe's avatar
Hannah Ashe
14h

Gorgeous! Lovely to have you back in my inbox on this sunny Sunday morning, Emma. I’m glad you had a good break. I’m ogling those beautiful hotels and I adore the yellow striped pyjamas. Have a great Sunday x

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lorene Edwards Forkner's avatar
Lorene Edwards Forkner
4h

Incredibly rich links — I feel like some things are possible. But that may just be the end of August speaking. Thanks to your example, I vow to take next August OFF. I guess what I’m trying to say is: THANK YOU!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emma Gannon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture