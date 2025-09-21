The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

24 Comments

User's avatar
Karen Sommerville's avatar
Karen Sommerville
6h

Your post is such great timing, Emma. All my books are self-pub’d, but I’ve been toying with the idea of querying my current WIP. Perhaps because I’ve never had the professional creds you talk about. But from a purely financial standpoint, it really doesn’t make sense to go the trad route. Thanks for this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jo Thompson's avatar
Jo Thompson
11h

That is VERY interesting about the year-on-year growth....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Emma Gannon
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emma Gannon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture