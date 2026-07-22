The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

62 Comments

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Angie Clay's avatar
Angie Clay
18h

If you had to build your newsletter from zero today, what would you do differently during the first year?

Thank you for allowing this opportunity to ask away!!

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2 replies by Emma Gannon and others
Melina Gerosa Bellows's avatar
Melina Gerosa Bellows
18h

Here’s my question Emma: you have made an art out of being yourself on Substack. What secrets can you share?

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