AMA
ask me ANYTHING at all
Hi all, soooo I’m looking to write some upcoming essays centred around people’s questions, and I’d love to know if you have any! I’d love to directly answer prompts inspired by you.
What would you ask me if we met for a coffee? Maybe it’s about writing, traditional or self-publishing, creativity, money, memoir, Substack, lifestyle, travel, mental health — really ask me anything. The nosier the better tbh….
I’d love the chance to respond to them properly - I always enjoy reading detailed Q&As inspired by readers. Please leave a Q below!
The comment section is open. I’d love to hear from you. ♡
If you had to build your newsletter from zero today, what would you do differently during the first year?
Thank you for allowing this opportunity to ask away!!
Here’s my question Emma: you have made an art out of being yourself on Substack. What secrets can you share?