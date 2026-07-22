very happy with my new @parisreview hat from vinted

Hi all, soooo I’m looking to write some upcoming essays centred around people’s questions, and I’d love to know if you have any! I’d love to directly answer prompts inspired by you.

What would you ask me if we met for a coffee? Maybe it’s about writing, traditional or self-publishing, creativity, money, memoir, Substack, lifestyle, travel, mental health — really ask me anything. The nosier the better tbh….

I’d love the chance to respond to them properly - I always enjoy reading detailed Q&As inspired by readers. Please leave a Q below!

The comment section is open. I’d love to hear from you. ♡