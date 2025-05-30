big thank you to the margate bookshop

I’m a bit tired now. I dedicated the entire month of May to promoting my new novel, Table For One. I said yes to a lot—keen to celebrate properly and give the book the launch it deserved. I wanted to be able to look back and say: OK, I gave that a good go. Highlights include: hosting a Substack dinner party for 40 readers, attending seaside literary festivals and supporting independent bookstores across the UK.

Something people often ask me is: how long do you promote a book for?

This can sometimes feel like asking, “how long is a piece of string?” but I can no longer think that way. As an author, I’ve learned how important it is to set boundaries—and ideally, a clear end point when it comes to book promotion. That moment where you say, “OK, *claps hands* that’s me done—time to move on with my life and the next project.” Of course, things like events or invitations might still pop up throughout the year (and when the paperback launch rolls round), but I knew I needed a pretty firm cut-off. I poured everything into promoting Table For One this month, but set a hard deadline to wind things down so I can refocus on other commitments—like my work with the Women’s Prize, plus a new publishing venture, and finishing edits on my next non-fiction book.

I hope these diaries haven’t felt too repetitive, but I’ve really enjoyed documenting my events—especially since self-promotion often comes up when discussing creative life. Now that May is over, the newsletter will return to its usual rhythm. I hope you’ve enjoyed these little updates along the way.

It’s been such a joy. I’ve worn some lovely dresses, had the occasional tired meltdown, enjoyed chats with wonderful booksellers, snacked on trains, stayed in charming hotel rooms, and met some truly delightful readers. I’ve loved diving into the themes of the novel—writing, solitude, friendship!!—and I’m incredibly grateful for the warm reception. The enthusiasm from both bookshops and readers has meant so much. So far, the feedback has been: 1) people love the cover, 2) solo dining and solo travel spark great conversations, and 3) Aunt Carla is everyone’s favourite character!

A heartfelt thank you for following along and supporting. It’s been such a special experience to release a novel so close to my heart and to feel genuinely understood by readers. I love that people are forming their own connections with the book and its characters. I’m also really looking forward to settling back into normal life soon—with more time to write and spend here on the newsletter, which continues to be my favourite place to connect :)

Monday

Bank holidays have never meant much to me as a self-employed person. So, I ended up working all day—there was admin to do and writing to finish, and honestly, I love the quiet of a day when no one’s sending emails. I’d much rather take a day off when it’s less hectic everywhere. I woke up to a lovely boost: a glowing review of Table For One in a US newspaper, calling it “a modern romance novel with a poignant message—perfect for Bridget Jones fans.” The US edition doesn’t come out until September, but I’ll take any early buzz! Later that evening, I booked my trip to New York (big thanks to everyone who shared hotel tips via this Note). I’ve got two exciting events lined up there and will share the details very soon!

Tuesday

My friend

sent me a link to a recently published

article titled

—and I absolutely loved the illustration. We're still finalising a few elements for the US version for

, and the piece left me feeling creatively energised. That evening, I had an event with my friend

at one of my favourite indie bookshops, Ink84, to celebrate both our books—hers,

, is being published by The Pound Project. Paul and I took a taxi to the shop, and the moment we arrived, I spotted my book sparkling in the window. Leyla and I had a great conversation about unconventional life paths, the beauty of solitude, counter-cultural choices, and tuning into nature’s rhythm. We rounded off the night with an 18-inch pizza at a nearby pub. Bliss tbh.

ink84 window, signing books, leyla! & a fab NYT article, Phlox

Wednesday

New York TimesTable For One

In the morning, I tackled some ‘adulting’ (I know—cringe, but sometimes it really is the right word). I had a call with my accountant, organised my desk, then headed out for a long walk and sent a bunch of voicenotes to friends to check in. One downside of this whirlwind promo tour is how little time I’ve had for the people closest to me—I’ve been living in a bit of a book bubble, and it’s definitely draining. But in the evening, I had a much-needed catch-up with an old friend. We saw The Fifth Step at SohoPlace Theatre, starring Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman. It was excellent—sharp, rude, funny, and full of heart. A powerful look at recovery, AA, and what it means to find your own version of a higher power.

Thursday

I dropped by Phlox Books to sign some copies—they had a batch of pre-orders from customers wanting signed editions of Table For One. Then I caught a train to Margate for another event (alongside my friend and excellent chair

), using the journey to catch up on emails. The event took place at my favourite spot in Margate, the Fort Road Hotel. We had a wonderful discussion with a fantastic crowd, accompanied by some delicious non-alcoholic margaritas and I also met the owner of The Margate Bookshop. By the time I got into bed—before 10 pm!—the sun was setting. I ended the day eating Nando’s in bed. Daisy asked me how I planned to celebrate the ‘end’ of this tour. We both agreed it should be a quiet table for one, somewhere local to me—a moment to pause and reflect on what an incredibly special experience this has all been. <3

books! daisy and me! signing books! the lovely crowd!

PS! Remaining events!

I still have one big London event left, hosted by The Trouble Club, on June 3rd (tickets here).

A workshop with Jess Pan at Women’s Prize LIVE on June 11th (tickets here ).

I’m also chatting to Bec Evans in Hebden Bridge on July 9th (tickets here .)

