at this week’s The Hyphen x Her Table dinner party!

It’s been a good week. A colleague said she spotted three different people reading my new novel Table For One on the tube. Above all else, this excites me the most. Someone on the Central Line reading my book!

My UK book tour commenced this week (in London—then Bude, Bath, Margate, Ink82, Hebden Bridge, Edinburgh, Henley!) and I’ve decided to keep a little diary of my tour for you, and for myself! I want to preface this post by saying: this is not what my normal day-to-day life is actually like! My normal life consists of writing in my office, going to the post office, taking the bins out, and going on sanity walks. Every now and again, my life appears much more glamorous than it is—and I am really enjoying it while it lasts! (But really: I’m aware this is a fun celebratory moment in time! The buzz of a new book comes to an end at some point, and that’s more than OK!).

When I burnt out badly in 2022-23, I genuinely thought my career was over. Writing that down, it’s hard to believe. Come on, really? But I really could not imagine a time where I would want to dress up / go on stage / do anything overly public again. I was totally broken, a soft little caterpillar in need of nature, walks, friends/family and miniature Dachshunds only. Now, I look back and realise that I was actually just taking the time to heal a lot of old things/narratives, and unbeknownst to me I was actually making space for a brilliant next stage of my life and career. I learned how to have boundaries the hard way, and thank god I did.

My debut novel OLIVE was never launched in real life because of the pandemic. So there is a sense of ‘making up for lost time’ here with my beloved second novel. Table For One is a book about chosen solitude and dinner with friends. I’m celebrating by doing both.

So, this week was pretty magical! I did three events(!), signed lots of books, and met lots of readers. Thank you so much to everyone who came along and made the celebration of my novel feel so special.

you can get your copy here! xo

Monday