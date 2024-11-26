I’ve been fascinated by Lily Allen’s honesty on her podcast Miss Me?, which she hosts alongside her best pal Miquita Oliver. The pair of them are no-holds-barred around many things (sex, love, relationships) and I think it lends itself to the 30 minute podcast format. (The High Low walked so these new duo shows could run!) As a former podcaster myself, I’ve always found the medium allows for more nuance and openness. It’s as though you’re one-on-one with the listener.

Recently, I’ve been amazed by Allen’s openness around the music industry in particular. I’ve always admired her; I love a woman with strong opinions. I read her memoir last year My Thoughts Exactly — she is like a cat with nine lives. I admire anyone who makes it through such tough times, who continues to reinvent themselves and puts a middle finger up to the British tabloid press.

I often associate Allen with Christmas. After all she sang the viral cover tune ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ on the 2013 John Lewis advert “The Bear and the Hare” which to date has 57 million streams on YouTube. On this week’s podcast she tells listeners she didn’t earn any money from doing the advert and that her managers pushed her into it. Of course Keane (who wrote the original song) benefited financially — but I think Allen’s point was that ‘eyeballs’ doesn’t always equate to ‘money’.

It reminds me of the ‘TLC Forever’ documentary on Netflix, I was stunned at the admission of how much money they ended up making (or not making). The band filed for bankruptcy in the 90s. According to band member T-Boz, the CrazySexyCool record made $75m for their record company but the bandmates were paid only $50,000 each.

Musicians have always struggled to make money it seems, unless you’re a huge star, and people have been speaking out about the shocking truth of how little money the average musician makes on tour. On an episode of Sidetracked (another duo podcast that unpicks the music industry hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Annie Macmanus) the musical guest CMAT said that many musicians have to fund their tours themselves. So how does a musician go about funding their career?

(There are so many parallels here with publishing — many authors I know are having to fund their own book tours).

Allen has also spoken recently about how she earns more money from posting pictures of her feet on OnlyFans than her music streams on Spotify (she currently gets around 8 million streams a month.) It looks like artists earn around $0.003-$0.005 per Spotify stream. Another source told me that it also depends on who you are and how much clout you have — i.e. Beyonce is probably on a better deal than that.

I’m writing about this now because Kate Nash has hit the news after announcing that she’s funding an upcoming music tour via OnlyFans. (This has had a big mixed reaction, some people congratulating her for making it work, others concerned at this ‘cheapening’ her work. Her response: ‘aren’t you sad that music has little to no value?’ Interesting to note that 70% of the creators on OnlyFans are women.

Musician James Blake is trying out a new platform called Vault that allows artists to make music directly for his fans, after many artists realised that distributers like Ticketmaster own literally all the data.

Like Allen, my set-up is similar. I make hardly any money from book royalties (the books I work so so hard on) and these days earn much more from Substack (a subscription-platform.) It’s not a bad set-up for me personally, but it just begs the question why these larger systems are failing many authors and musicians I speak to. The people sitting at the top of the big pyramid are presumably making tons of money — and yet the the average author makes £7k a year and half of UK musicians earn less than £14k a year. Plus — the way people consume ‘content’ (shudder) has changed enormously so things aren’t selling in the same way/format as they used to.

What about podcasting? Having done that for six years, I can break down how it worked for me.