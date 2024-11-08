Last week, I announced my second novel, TABLE FOR ONE, which is now available for pre-order and out in April next year. (Thank you so much to everyone who supported the announcement & helped it climb to #1 in ‘hot new releases’). I wrote more about what the book is about here:

I wanted to share my four year writing diary with you. Writing a novel can take a very long time.

(OK fine, some authors can write a novel a year —this is NEVER gonna be me!)

It’s usually a long process because you’re creating a whole new world that didn’t exist before. It’s like taking a big chunk of marble, and then picking at it, hour after hour, month after month, until eventually, years later, you have something resembling art. And because you have been chipping away at it for years with zero ‘likes’ or validation from the outside world, you feel like you’ve created something of substance and focus — and that feels good.

Then you say, covered in bruises and limping slightly: here, look, I made something for you. I hope you like it!!!

This is my timeline of events…

pre-order your copy of Table For One

In 2020 —

A few months after OLIVE was published, I sat on the balcony of my old Hackney flat and started typing into a Word Document entitled: Novel2. Little did I know that a pandemic would occur and we would subsequently be traumatized by the news, the lockdowns and the government telling us we couldn’t sit on benches. I tried and failed multiple times to come up with an idea. Nothing. One paragraph stuck with me. A tiny little seed.

In 2021 —

I took myself to Penzance in Cornwall to crack on again with the novel. I stayed at the Artist’s Residence hotel and took myself on lots of walks — to the coast and to various bookshops. I wrote and wrote. I speed-wrote half a draft. Word vomiting, really. I didn’t realise how much I actually needed to stop and tune in with myself. Yes I had a deadline, but deadlines could be moved. Time to slow down — and breathe.

In 2022 —

Quite the year! I got married, went on a big family Californian road-trip, trained to be a coach, sold and wrote another non-fiction book (The Success Myth) oh AND moved this newsletter, The Hyphen, over to Substack which started to really kick off. My novel still wasn’t working, so I distracted myself with other things. Something was lacking — the novel’s ‘spark’ perhaps? I decided to put it to one side and put it back in a drawer. It didn’t want to come out, clearly. Then I had my full burnout breakdown in October….

In 2023 —

Time to clear the decks! Burnout does that to you. I quit my podcast, quit replying to emails, quit working with brands, quit everything really (except writing privately in my journal which did eventually become a little book: A Year of Nothing.) I used my savings and massively simplified my life. In January of 2023, I had room again to write. To dream. To walk. To swim. Space. And then: voila! My creativity started coming back to me. I stopped asking the people around me for directions on where to go. I hunkered down. I started to believe in myself again.

By November 2023, I had a fresh new draft that I loved. My characters felt like real people — and I’d been dying to meet them! It was zingy, vibrant, funny. The pages were alive. My publisher loved it. I went to the publisher’s Christmas party and everyone told me how excited they were about the new book… HOORAY!

In 2024 —

I went to Vietnam for three weeks on my belated honeymoon and on my return my editor sent me back the hardest edit of my book yet. Over two thousand comments on the Word Doc. This is a normal part of the process, but it felt like a big weight on my shoulders. Then, I went to Brussels to tackle the big edit (I find train journeys and solo-time away great for writing/editing). In my hotel room, a few hours in, I lay on the floor and sobbed. I became pretty good at pep-talking myself during these moments. (Imagine me rolling up my sleeves and putting on gloves: “I’m going IN.”) I call it ‘book snorkeling.’ Over the Summer, I spent a month in New York and spent a few more weeks tackling edits intensely. Book snorkeling again.

Cut to now: the book has now been copyedited and I am doing the final, final touches to the page proofs. AND IT’S DONE. IT'S ACTUALLY DONE.* I recently met up with my publishers (editor, marketing, PR and agent) for breakfast and it all felt very real, suddenly.

*This is actually a massively condensed version of events, if you can believe it. There really were so. many. drafts. So, so many wrong turns.

I do wish my journey was chic-er. I wish I could smoke a cigarette and say ‘yeah, *exhales* I just wrote this novel really easily, actually. It just ‘came out’, you know?"‘

The truth is: it took a long time, it was really hard and there were so many times I nearly gave up.

In 2025 —

We’re in the future now! THE NOVEL WILL BE PUBLISHED in Spring!

Writing is an act of devotion. You dedicate yourself to it. It’s an act of faith.

If you’re currently working on your own difficult project, keep going! FUTURE YOU is out there somewhere and grateful for your slog <3