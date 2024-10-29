pre-order Table For One

Hurrah! I can finally share some news about my new novel. I’m so proud of it. If you liked my debut Olive, you’ll like this. I imagine them as book-siblings… different but a similar vibe. I had so much fun writing it (and it was also really hard. In a good, fulfilling, exhausting way?)

‘Second album syndrome’ for musicians is a thing — and it’s also very common for authors and their follow-up book. It’s often described as a curse lol. I definitely found this to be the case. This novel felt so much harder to write than my debut.

So, what’s it about? It’s a novel about learning to be alone, intergenerational (and online) friendships and how to find your way after becoming very lost. This is how I’d describe it:

Willow is nailing life. The steady partner. The successful start-up. The house with a stylish front door. …Until one day, she suddenly isn't. With her life transformed beyond recognition, and her friends busy 'moving forwards’, Willow has never felt more alone. Through an unexpected new Internet friendship that brings surprising new lessons about self-love, Willow rekindles the relationship she has long neglected… The one with herself. This is Table For One. A modern love story about what it means to be happily alone, not lonely.

pre-order here

Next week, I’m going to share my four year journey to writing this book between 2020-2024. There were so many drafts, so many wrong turns! Excited (and nervous) to share with you.

In the meantime, please consider placing a pre-order! <3 Pre-order support can genuinely make or break a book as the data has a direct impact on whether or not booksellers decide to stock copies in their stores.

If you think you might fancy reading it, please consider clicking that little button and it’ll arrive on your doorstep on publication day (April 24th)…. a fun delivery for your future self (I normally forget what I’ve pre-ordered and then it arrives as an unexpected gift!) <3

Thank you for reading and supporting — and for allowing me to share this ‘I CAN’T BELIEVE I ACTUALLY BLOODY DID IT’ moment. You have no idea how much the warmth of this Substack community has kept me going during the ups and downs of writing of this book. Love you all xoxo

exciting! i'm gonna pre-order mine