I came of age as a young journalist during the ‘personal essay boom’. This was when writers (mostly women) were asked to reveal the deepest parts of themselves, for not very much money. These stories had a high click rate. Retweet fodder. Made the websites lots of money in ad revenue. This way of working was normalised. I was twenty-four at the time and I thought it was the only way to further my career as a writer —> write some personal stuff.

I remember reading one piece during that time, along the lines of ‘I was adopted and then eloped with my biological brother’. The piece ‘performed’ well. I often wondered if that particular writer, based somewhere in America, had friends and support during a time of high traffic online and all the new followers/eyeballs, who let’s be honest, weren’t exactly kind.

I worked at an online magazine at the time and I was privy to the conversations my bosses were having about click-through rates and SEO and ad revenue. A hotbed for what we’d now call ‘trauma porn.’ A description of this being:

“other people's trauma shared in the mass media, leading to commercialisation, and even commodifying the trauma for profit or entertainment.”

It was the era of ‘doing it for the byline’. It became normalised to share every little morsel of your life for what could be a hit article.