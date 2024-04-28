Welcome to this week’s Slow Sunday Scroll! For any newbies: this is one of my most popular features of The Hyphen and I’ve been compiling these lists for my readers of things I’m loving, reading, listening and watching for years. I describe this round-up as ‘the opposite of doom-scrolling’. A little injection of creative inspiration.

Your Slow Sunday Scroll

A wonderful guest column by

on the ‘quarter-life crisis’. I thoroughly enjoyed this article — it’s free to read, so feel free to share with friends!

— Currently reading (and loving) Glynnis MacNicol’s memoir No One Tells You This about being a 40-year-old single child-free woman.

— There’s a new Ann Lamott book on love called Somehow. It’s so comforting.

— Tavi Gevinson’s new fan-fiction zine. A masterclass in self-publishing and sharing your art!

— Almost finished

’s

, and I am hooked! A truly stunning memoir about life, family, self-esteem and work addiction.

— I read Salman Rushdie’s memoir

about surviving an attempted murder on stage. Incredible to read about what he went through, and how he has healed. Side-note, my favourite parts include his reflections on his friendship with Martin Amis and emails they shared before Martin died— and a conversation he had with Fran Lebowitz over dinner.

