For anyone new to The Hyphen newsletter: this is my ~Slow Sunday Scroll round-up~. This is a twice-monthly list of my favourite books, links, podcasts, things I’ve bought, all handpicked by me — which thousands of paid subscribers enjoy reading every other week ✨ It’s one of my most popular features and I’ve been doing a version of these lists since 2015!

In this issue below, I share my book tour programming, books I’m reading and a podcast episode I can’t stop thinking about.

ICYMI:

VERY excited to be doing lots of fun events for my new novel Table For One during April/May/June! You can find the full line-up on my tour poster here. Here are some of the events that have tickets available:



🗓️ 9th April, Rosewood London: discussing creative writing and fiction hosted by Female Narratives. Tickets here.

🗓️ 13th May, Second Home, London: in conversation with

discussing creativity and solitude. Tickets

🗓️

in conversation with journalist Natasha Harding about Table For One. Tickets

.

🗓️

in the Mission Theatre. Tickets

🗓️

: No ticket needed, just swing by!

🗓️

in conversation with Leyla Kazim. Tickets

.

🗓️

participating in an event all about writing and Substack. Tickets

(And more events to come!)

— When your books have been stolen

— 37 Lessons For Being Alive

— New York Magazine writes about Substack

— I want to do everything, so I do nothing

— Caitlin Moran writes about turning 50

— I Don’t Want Anyone to Read My Diaries

— Why Is Publishing Making Authors So Sick?

—

on

—

—

loves

— 10 Things all authors

—

on actually

— The importance of

— On letting

— Meta Tries to

—

’s satirical

— What

— Why

cancelled

— Amelia Dimoldenberg profiled in

— Michelle Obama’s

— When it’s been two

— Ps. Pick up a copy of this month’s

—there is an

from

in there! And the brilliant Amelia Dimoldenberg is on the cover.

Cosmopolitan UK