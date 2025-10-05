To receive these round-ups in full every other week, sign up to be a paid subscriber. <3

I once heard an author describe how she prepared to get ~match ready~ before a book tour (a combination of good diet, sleep, exercise and filling up the creative well). Writers aren’t singers, athletes, or boxers—but in our own way, we still need to prepare. We have to protect our voices, conserve our energy, and take care of ourselves. This applies to everyone, no matter your profession or lifestyle.

In my twenties, I didn’t prep for my book tours. I’d toss underwear and a packet of crisps in a tote bag, hop on a train/flight, and wing it. Now, I understand my needs better—and honour both sides of creative life (public and private). Most days I’m tucked away in my cosiest space at home, writing or reading in solitude. But when a book comes out, I step back into the world to meet people and talk about the work. These are two radically different modes of being, and shifting between them takes practice. It’s weird to be ‘perceived’ on a stage, after months and months of quiet solitude.

Right now, I’m getting “match ready” for my first U.S. book tour: ten packed out days in New York. I’ll be filming in bookstores, speaking at events, going for dinners with industry contacts. (I’m over the moon that Table For One was picked this week by People magazine’s ‘book of the week’! Genuinely very surprised/delighted—I’m a very TINY fish in terms of the American book industry and A LOT of people read that magazine! Wow!)

I’m currently writing this from the sofa in London, wrapped in a big heavy blanket. I no longer feel guilty for resting. I know that soon I’ll be wearing my Dr. Martens, a new coat, and stomping through the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn. It’s all about balance, the yin and the yang. I can’t bring my best self to the tour without first giving myself some very slow days.

If you’re based in NYC, please come! There’s still tickets left for two of my bigger events at The Strand and Books Are Magic! I’m excited for my trip. I adore New York, especially in autumn, especially October. I wouldn’t go so far as to say I “manifested” this, but I have watched more than my fair share of Nora Ephron films, and I often find myself in bed scrolling through photos of pumpkins perched on stoops. My favourite trees are the tall purple Sweetgums that brighten the streets of Williamsburg. I love the crisp, sunny days. I love Trader Joes. I love CVS. I love Nordstrom Rack. I love the big McNally Jackson at the Rockefeller Centre. I love the Union Square Barnes & Noble. I love walking around with an oversized takeaway coffee from somewhere utterly unglamorous, like Dunkin’ or Starbucks. And I especially love the way people say “fall.”

For me, preparation for an upcoming busy ten days in NYC looks like this: resting my voice. Gently moving my body. Saying ‘no’. Choosing early nights over weeknight catchups. Turning down last-minute deadlines. Reading, relaxing, and getting on top of emails and admin before I leave. Taking long walks for fresh air. Going on a retreat for a few days. Seeing and phoning my friends. Pulling tarot cards and trusting that everything will unfold as intended.♥

