Ah, the liminal period between Christmas and New Year’s. I’m currently travelling down to Somerset to see more family — there’ll be 15 of us in a big rented house by the sea, playing games and pouring drinks. It’ll be lovely and I’ll also be taking regular trips to my room to lie down and read my book.

I enjoy the family time, crispy roast potatoes, blustery walks and the collective time-off—but the truth is I’m not really that into Christmas. (If you love it, I’m happy for you.) It might have something to do with being a child-free, almost-37-year-old without the conventional set-up, but I really can just take it or leave it. To quote Jess Pan: “I think Christmas should be once every two years. Or better, every four years, like the Olympics.” I usually take myself off for a few days in January on a solo trip to recharge and go into the new year with a clear head. I’ve had my eye on this place in Somerset for a while, or perhaps a little boutique hotel in the middle of London.

I’m currently reading The Correspondent by Virginia Evans. It’s one of those books that has become a word-of-mouth hit—everywhere you look, it’s being recommended, and for good reason. It is as good as everyone says. (Also I love that it was apparently written in a tiny bedroom closet.) For Christmas, I was given the Nora Ephron coffee table book I’ve wanted for ages, as well as the new Zadie Smith essay collection.

My new book, A Year of Nothing, comes out on January 22nd 2026. I’m starting to see how many orders are coming in! For the first time I can track my own sales data as it’s my first self-published book. Looking forward to sharing more about it all soon. You can pre-order yours here. I’m both nervous and excited.

Slow Sunday Scroll Picks

I thought I’d send out a Sunday Scroll today for anyone wanting something to read during this in-between time. I’ve shared some links below, including book, podcast and article recommendations.

— What Book Industry Really Thought About The Year in Books

— Book Publicity in 2026: Change Needs to Happen

— 18 creativity retreats to bookmark

— Big things in media from 2025

— Anne Lamott’s Anti-Diet Programme

— ‘A writer’s career is choppy – I was 50 when I found success’

— This Is the Year Millennials Officially Got Old*

— I spend $28,000 on Substack subscriptions

— From the US rat race to a writing course in Ireland

— Doechii is on Substack!

— I’ve just ordered My Salinger Year as my next read. It came out around 10 years ago and I never read it. A memoir about being an assistant inside the New York publishing world, looks right up my street.

— Something for my dream WISHLIST: This complete set of Manderley Press titles. And this Maggie O’Farrell collection.

— Three books I’ve pre-ordered below: A Long Game (a guide to writing fiction from someone who doesn’t believe in craft guides); Dawn O’Porters new foodie memoir called Hungry Eyes announced off the back of her time doing Celeb Masterchef, and Ella Risbridger’s new cookbook which looks delightful.

— This podcast featuring author Tasmina Perry talking about her route into publishing and launching her own imprint.

— Andy J. Pizza talking about the powers of having a creative neurodivergent brain on Katherine May podcast here.

— Julia Cameron on this podcast on unblocking your creativity in the new year.

— Maggie O’Farrell on This Culture Life (gobbling up so many of her interviews after watching and being blown away watching the film adaptation of Hamnet.)

— Katie Couric on The Grill Room podcast on evolving alongside the media industry over the last four decades. I loved the quote: “If you don’t like me or my work, I probably wouldn’t like you either.” Lol.

— I went to the cinema yesterday to see Marty Supreme. It was…. a lot 😅 but I really enjoyed it, very entertaining, and it was fun seeing Gwyneth acting again.

— How fun does this place look, The Memoir Club in London? “Inspired by the bon vivants of Bloomsbury Set, a place to eat, drink, meet and sleep.”

— The Jones Road classic red lipstick is AMAZING. Moisturizing, smooth, and doesn’t budge.

🎉 Giveaway time!

I’m excited to be giving away 2 VIP seats to see Elizabeth Gilbert live on stage in London on the evening of March 2nd 2026. The special VIP experience includes front section seating, a signed book and an exclusive meet-and-greet with Liz, worth £151 per ticket ♡ This is a special prize for Hyphen paid readers only, offered by Liz’s team :) thank you Liz!

To enter…

Simply comment below with a book you’ve loved recently and why—and I’ll pick one winner on 5th January 2026. (There will be one winner, who will win the two tickets.) Good luck! xoxo

