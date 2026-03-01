To receive these round-ups in full every other week, sign up to be a paid subscriber. <3 A recent paid subscriber said: “Taking a stroll through this Slow Sunday Scroll is the literary croissant and coffee of my Sunday morning. A delicious, indulgent way to ease yourself into the day.”

Happy to be back in your inboxes after a short break! I wrote a bit about my recent trip to South Africa here—and I’ll be writing more specifically about two epic experiences from the trip soon (a visit to a healing farm and a life-changing safari. More soon.)

It’s my four-year anniversary of launching The Hyphen on Substack! I’d been writing a newsletter since 2015 (first on Tinyletter, then Mailchimp) before joining this platform one rainy afternoon in a Hackney café in March 2022. I had a good feeling about it. I’m still enjoying being here—the culture, the arts, the creativity—and I find I don’t scroll as much. I come here for inspiration, from travel to fashion to literature.

And so much has happened as a result. My first New York book tour. My first venture into self-publishing. My first dinner party for subscribers. I’ve met so many readers IRL, and I’ve made new writer friends along the way.

Coincidentally, I visited the new London Substack offices last week to meet with their International team. I was invited to share my story—how I run my editorial schedule, what I like (and would improve) about the platform, and how growing my own mailing list has been crucial to expanding my life and ambitions as an author.

I spoke about how I took a leap of faith in 2022. I stepped away from hosting a successful podcast—and anything remotely influencer-y—and took some time out to creatively re-centre myself. It was a risk. But I knew I needed to follow my intuition and find myself again. (Something I call my Creative Compass.)

I was also invited to speak at a publishing event hosted at the lovely Faber offices. I spoke about my career across traditional and self-publishing, and why I believe we are moving into an era where authors are becoming increasingly empowered through greater access to their own audiences, and will expect closer creative and financial partnership with their publishers, rather than feeling somewhat on the outside.

I’m also speaking at the London Book Fair in March, appearing at three events. I’m always happy to wave the flag for doing things differently—and to be open about the challenges creative people are currently facing. I love writing, but I also think it’s important to talk honestly about the business of writing.

If you have any questions, leave them below—I’d love to put together a Q&A post soon. xoxo

Right, over to this week’s Slow Sunday Scroll Picks…

Every other Sunday, I share some links, including book, podcast and article recommendations. Most of my recommendations are below the paywall. A big part of being a writer is being a reader too — and I love to share what I’m consuming with you. I recommend becoming a paid subscriber :)

— I ripped through Belle Burden’s memoir Strangers in one afternoon on a sun-lounger. Fast-paced, vulnerable and brilliantly written, about an unexpected marriage breakdown. I also read Mark Ronson’s memoir Night People—I loved reading about the DJ scene in 90s NYC. Though I must say I didn’t realise how much Ronson was already incredibly well-networked via his parents.

— Co-founder of Substack Hamish McKenzie is writing a book on how to save the media and I’ve pre-ordered it.

— I returned home from my holiday to some amazing proofs on my doorstep ↓ (a big perk of being an author!) and thought I’d share with you here. I can’t wait to read all of these. Top three: I love Kate Bowler; Yesteryear was recommended to me enthusiastically by Fearne Cotton, and Jem Calder’s debut novel has a rare endorsement from Sally Rooney.

publicists, I love you!

