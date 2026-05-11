last week in my office!

Question for the group! Can I ask what brought you here? In other words: how did you first discover this newsletter — or any of my work?

I’d genuinely love to hear in the comments. Partly out of curiosity, but also because it’s incredibly helpful as I continue growing this newsletter.

Was it the podcast, this Substack, one of my books, an interview, a magazine article, an old blog post? I imagine for a lot of people it was the old podcast, since that probably had the widest reach of anything I’ve done. Lately I’ve been surprised by the variety of answers:

Someone emailed me saying: “I found you recently through your fiction in bookshops. I didn’t realise you had a podcast or wrote memoirs.”

Fellow writer Amy, who I interviewed over video last week, said she hadn’t known my earlier work or the podcast until she came across my Substack a few years ago.

And now there’s a whole new category emerging. A friendly woman who came to one of my book events last week said: “I found you last week via Claude AI” and then gave me a handwritten letter. Another person became a paid subscriber this week and wrote: “ChatGPT sent me here!” (Okay then!)

Then occasionally I hear from people saying: “I’ve followed your blog since 2016” which always makes me smile because I’ve been writing in various forms for so long now.

Anyway I’d LOVE to get a sense of where people first found my work — and what led you here specifically. It’s really useful for me to understand, and honestly just fascinating too. So if you wouldn’t mind sharing below, I’d be so grateful <3

Many thanks and LOTS of love! Comments are OPEN.

Emma xoxoxoxo