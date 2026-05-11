The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

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Geraldine's avatar
Geraldine
4m

Substack, can’t remember how exactly

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Marie's avatar
Marie
just now

I found your book „A Year Of Nothing“, as it was recommended by Liz Gilbert. (Such a gift, as I am having a hard time myself atm) and then I kind of inhaled „Olive“ within two days. Now I just started „Table For One“ Thanks for your work Emma 💜

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