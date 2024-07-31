The Hyphen by Emma Gannon
Creative Coffee
How do you create everyday joy?
How do you create everyday joy?

new creative coffee with Leyla Kazim from 'A Day Well Spent' newsletter
Emma Gannon
Jul 31, 2024
Transcript

I first met Leyla Kazim almost ten years ago, in 2015, at a ski resort of all places. I was working for Condé Nast at the time, she was a renowned blogger, and we were invited to review a new ski company (I was writing a piece for Glamour magazine.) I’m so glad our paths crossed. Since then, we’ve stayed friends and it’s been so fun to be on this new(ish) Substack adventure together.

In this chat, we discuss her Substack

A Day Well Spent with Leyla Kazim
and all the twists and turns of her creative career, from software engineer to award-winning food presenter and writer. I always learn a lot from Leyla: whether it’s how to do face yoga, how to avoid toxic chemicals in everyday products, or growing vegetables at home, she’s a very good egg — someone who creates a life she loves with intention and good vibes. Hope you enjoy our chat!

Links:

