This is Creative Coffee with Emma Gannon, a new series exploring creativity and how to live more creative lives over coffee with someone I admire. Less of an interview, more of a fly on the wall conversation. This is the last episode of this season, but I hope to be back soon — and I am planning to write a piece all about what I’ve learned launching a podcast on Substack.
Today my guest is. Jonathan is the man behind The Good Life Project (a podcast I’ve enjoyed listening to over the years with guests like Brene Brown, Dan Pink and Glennon Doyle) and author of multiple books: most recently Sparked and Uncertainty. Jonathan is also new to Substack with his newsletter which he decided to launch from scratch even though he’s been building communities for decades.
In this episode, we talk about living a creative life, how 9/11 changed Jonathan’s outlook; how success can simply mean to keep going, starting from scratch on Substack and the power of using his writing skills to create something privately, in Jonathan’s case: a book for only his daughter to read.
ICYMI links:
Listen to The Good Life Project podcast.
Jonathan’s books.
Jonathan’s Substack:
My episode on the Good Life Project project: “How to reclaim ease, sanity and success.”
Recording your family member’s life story.
Other Creative Coffee episodes:
Would you write a book for just one person?