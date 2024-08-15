The Hyphen by Emma Gannon
Creative Coffee
Would you write a book for just one person?
Would you write a book for just one person?

new creative coffee with Jonathan Fields from 'A Good Life Project'
Emma Gannon
Aug 15, 2024
This is Creative Coffee with Emma Gannon, a new series exploring creativity and how to live more creative lives over coffee with someone I admire. Less of an interview, more of a fly on the wall conversation. This is the last episode of this season, but I hope to be back soon — and I am planning to write a piece all about what I’ve learned launching a podcast on Substack.

Today my guest is

Jonathan Fields
. Jonathan is the man behind The Good Life Project (a podcast I’ve enjoyed listening to over the years with guests like Brene Brown, Dan Pink and Glennon Doyle) and author of multiple books: most recently Sparked and Uncertainty. Jonathan is also new to Substack with his newsletter
Awake at the Wheel with Jonathan Fields
which he decided to launch from scratch even though he’s been building communities for decades.

In this episode, we talk about living a creative life, how 9/11 changed Jonathan’s outlook; how success can simply mean to keep going, starting from scratch on Substack and the power of using his writing skills to create something privately, in Jonathan’s case: a book for only his daughter to read.

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon
Creative Coffee
Author Emma Gannon chats to guests about living a creative life over a coffee.
