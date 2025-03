I had such fun chatting to

author of

about the joys of solo eating, our love of solo travel, the difference between loneliness & chosen solitude, why I wrote my novel

and what we’re currently reading. We can’t believe that nearly 4,000 people tuned in on a Saturday—thank you so much and hope you enjoyed our conversation!

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

!