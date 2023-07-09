Hi all, happy Sunday!

Back again with some fun/fascinating links for you to read at your leisure. Over on The Hyphen, in case you missed it, I have recently published a guest column on the creative act of dressing ourselves, a piece from me on Lewis Capaldi’s set at Glasto (what it tells us about rest, work and pushing ourselves too far) — plus a guide to podcasting in 2023 and we had a chat about “Threads” Meta’s new answer to Twitter (apparently.)

For new subscribers, hi & welcome! My Sunday Scroll emails are one of my most popular features of this newsletter. It’s my fortnightly round-up of things that have got me thinking in new ways, for paying members. I called it “the Sunday Scroll” as a way to save you time scrolling throughout the week and instead you can have a leisurely peruse over a relaxing Sunday morning coffee/activity of choice. Whether it’s a podcast link, an article, or a book I’m loving, I only ever include something if it has nourished me, inspired me or made me think in a new way.

If you’d like to receive these round-ups regularly, then you can sign up below, it works out as around £1.50 a week, cheaper than a coffee.

Become a member today