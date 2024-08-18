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I’m on the train from London to Bruton in Somerset, it’s a Saturday morning as I type this. For the next couple of days I’ll be staying in a small hotel in the loft room with nice wallpaper while I work on a new book proposal and eat things from the mini fridge. The train isn’t too busy for a Saturday and a 2 hour 7 minute train is the perfect amount of writing time. I know the concept of a weekend is to not work, and yet here I am working — because in order to write, I need other people to not be pestering me (and week days are full of nuisances).

Quick note on Bruton: I’ve only stayed in the area once before years ago — described by The Modern House as “an unlikely epicentre for art, creativity and food” — when the team at The Newt invited me to review one of their new rooms, it was an amazing experience to write about but I probably won’t be back there any time soon unless I win the lottery. Bruton itself is sweet and quiet. There’s the Stripy Duck Bookshop where you’ll find a nice selection of books and locals having a cup of coffee; The Chapel which is a beautiful light-filled building that serves sourdough pizzas, The Old Pharmacy for fresh pasta, and boutique shops like Rose & Lyons (what is it about a little holiday that makes you want to make a rogue jewellery purchase?)

So, how do I find the time to write? Let me break it down.