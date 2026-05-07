The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

10 Comments

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Words With Spirit's avatar
Words With Spirit
1d

Thank you, Emma, for such a refreshing piece. I love everything you write, and I admire your approach to bringing new perspectives and processes and sharing them with us all. I’m a psychic medium and I write and I can absolutely agree that there is something ‘psychic’ in the process of committing our soul to paper. William Butler Yeats would have agreed, and also doubtless Sylvia Plath, who had a great interest in the occult. I might write a whole Substack post on this! 🌟💙

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Alexa Joy Sherman Young's avatar
Alexa Joy Sherman Young
15h

Congratulations on the release, and hope you're able to enjoy some of the celebratory aspects of selling it now--though I know how much of a slog the sales/marketing/promotional side of publishing can be. For me, even knowing it may be required becomes such a barrier to creativity, and I have to work hard to quiet that part of my brain as soon as it starts buzzing, at least during the writing process itself.

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