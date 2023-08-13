Happy Sunday!

Firstly, wow. What a response to my latest post, an honest overview on how I hit the milestone of 6-figures annually from Substack in 18-months (with the context/nuance/caveat that I’ve been newsletter-ing for a number of years). The piece is very Substack specific and I wrote it because I wanted to share all of the learnings I’ve gathered here (what worked/what didn’t work) and by the sounds of it, many of you found it useful. I love to share things along the way especially as so many of us are pivoting and trying out new platforms.

I only got one snarky comment moaning about the paywall on the post. If 15 years of my experience as a writer isn’t worth £6.99 to you then that is your call however I won’t ever apologise for being paid to write & share my knowledge :) In a world where writers are currently striking (for 100 days no less) after being treated so poorly by studios and corps for years, I’m happy to wave the flag of wanting writers to be paid fairly and even for them to thrive while doing it.

We might buy a cocktail (that is mainly ice, let’s be honest) at an overpriced city bar for £7, but not spend that money on a subscription that might change our life. We can happily pay £3.50 for a folded piece of card containing just two words (Happy Birthday) yet think twice about paying for a £7.99 book with 80,000 words in it.

— I have recently published a piece on my ongoing relationship with social media “Is social media over— or are we just older now?” and it got shared around a lot, almost 10 interesting reflective comments.

— I posted a shortlist of my 10 favourite Substacks.

— Also! I met some of you at my book event for The Success Myth in London recently. It was a magical evening, thank you so much for coming out.



— Also: I went on some podcasts this week!

Check out the Smartworks podcast, a brilliant charity that help women get back on their feet, kitting them out with brilliant clothes and career coaching. It’s a wonderful initiative and I enjoyed taking part (listen here).

I also went on the ‘Dirty Mother Pukka’ podcast with Anna Whitehouse to talk about The Success Myth.

