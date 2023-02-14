Subscribe
#33 Tuesday Thread (clichés)
For the influx of new paying members, hello and welcome! Every Tuesday I send out a thread or a ~musing~ like the one below (past editions here)…
Emma Gannon
Feb 14
I burnt out badly. Here's how I am (still) recovering.
Google says it takes a year to recover from burnout. Is there truth in that?
Emma Gannon
Feb 9
What Oliver Burkeman Is Reading
The anti-guru on Zen Buddhism, Ottolenghi recipes and murder trials
Emma Gannon
Feb 8
#32 Tuesday Thread (check in & Q&A)
🙋♀️
Emma Gannon
Feb 7
#29 Your Slow Sunday Scroll ☕️
Lessons from therapists, "literary clothes" & professional jealousy
Emma Gannon
Feb 5
No time for trolls
"Do you get trolled?" is something I'm always asked. So, here is the answer.
Emma Gannon
Feb 2
January 2023
#31 Tuesday Thread (empaths etc)
For new paying members, hello and welcome! Every Tuesday I send out a thread or a ~musing~ like the one below (past editions here) — a nice oppo…
Emma Gannon
Jan 31
Our obsession with achievement is a trap.
This is how to break free. Announcing my brand new book: The Success Myth.
Emma Gannon
Jan 26
#30 Tuesday Thread (the success myth)
Hi all, happy Tuesday to you. I have a public post going out about this on Thursday on social media etc but I wanted to share the news with you …
Emma Gannon
Jan 24
#28 A Slow Sunday Scroll for you 📜
Finding interesting things on the Internet so you don't have to 🔗
Emma Gannon
Jan 22
How to know when to quit
The six stages of deciding, planning, quitting, and moving on.
Emma Gannon
Jan 19
#29 Tuesday Thread (quitting)
I’m writing a piece for you this week all about quitting. As you know, I quit a significant part of my career and business recently, and I wante…
Emma Gannon
Jan 17
